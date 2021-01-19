Bank of America 4Q profit falls 18% on lower interest rates

Steven Senne/AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America’s fourth-quarter profits fell 18% from a year ago, as lower interest rates weighed down its results. However the bank was able to release more than $800 million from its credit reserves, a sign that it sees the U.S. economy improving in the coming months.

The North Carolina-based bank said Tuesday that it earned a profit of $5.47 billion, or 59 cents a share, down from a profit $6.99 billion, or 74 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts were expecting BofA to earn 56 cents a share, according to Zacks Investment Research.