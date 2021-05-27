Bank CEOs tell Congress they'll work to avoid foreclosures KEN SWEET, AP Business Writer May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 4:01 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executives of the nation’s largest banks went in front of Congress for a second day Thursday, facing questions ranging from bitcoin to their efforts to keep Americans in their homes after government aid to pandemic-hit mortgage holders expires this summer.
The House hearing comes after senators on Wednesday questioned the six CEOs on topics including climate change, voting rights and racial inequities. H ouse members spent much of Thursday's hearing asking detailed industry policy questions.