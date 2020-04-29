Banc of California: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $6.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Ana, California-based bank said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The banking service and lending company posted revenue of $76.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.9 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.9 million.

Banc of California shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

