BGC Partners: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $14.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $603.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $603.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

The company's shares closed at $3.07. A year ago, they were trading at $5.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGCP