Avista: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.5 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $278.6 million in the period.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $1.95 per share.

Avista shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 18% in the last 12 months.

