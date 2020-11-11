Avinger: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Avinger Inc. (AVGR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its third quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 27 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.03.

