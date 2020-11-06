AutoWeb: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $448,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The provider of marketing services for automakers and dealers posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.84. A year ago, they were trading at $2.46.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUTO