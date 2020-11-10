Aurinia: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) _ Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Victoria, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $29,000 in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59,000.

Aurinia shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.59, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

