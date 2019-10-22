Auburn National: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.

The bank, based in Auburn, Alabama, said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

Auburn National shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUBN