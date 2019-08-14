Atyr Pharma: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.80 per share.

The biotherapeutics company posted revenue of $94,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.97. A year ago, they were trading at $9.07.

