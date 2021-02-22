Stocks open lower on Wall Street; Boeing weighs on the Dow

Stocks fell in early trading on Monday, adding to the declines that started last week as investors continue to be concerned about rising interest rates and the potential for inflation down the road.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern, pulled down technology and health care companies which have done well over the past year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.4%.