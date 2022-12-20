Stocks drift, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting on Wall Street, while bond markets around the world feel pain Tuesday after a surprise move from Japan’s central bank cranked up the pressure on an already slowing global economy.
The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher and on pace to break a four-day losing streak after flipping between small losses and gains in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 104 points, or 0.3%, at 32,860, as of 12:13 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher after erasing an earlier drop of 0.9%.