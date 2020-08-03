Argo Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $6.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance underwriter posted revenue of $457 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $436.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $445.9 million.

Argo Group shares have fallen 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.74, a decrease of 49% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARGO