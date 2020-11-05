Arconic: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Arconic Corporation (ARNC) on Thursday reported profit of $5 million in its third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period.

Arconic expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion.

