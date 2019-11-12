Aqua Metals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) _ Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its third quarter.

The McCarran, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The lead recycler posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.45. A year ago, they were trading at $2.45.

