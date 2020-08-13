Applied Materials: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $841 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of chipmaking equipment posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Applied Materials expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.11 to $1.23. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.37 billion.

Applied Materials shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.08, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMAT