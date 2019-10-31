Apartment Investment Management: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Denver-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $95.1 million, or 64 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 63 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $2 million, or 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $229.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Apartment Investment Management expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 62 cents to 66 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.47 to $2.51 per share.

The company's shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 21%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $54.87, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIV