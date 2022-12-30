Annual Nasdaq Sales

|Total 2022
|1,142,164,346,074
|shares
|Total 2021
|1,123,860,239,938
|shares
|Total 2020
|951,144,064,981
|shares
|Total 2019
|520,019,569,139
|shares
|—————————
- Ridgefield tree lighting ceremony will be virtual Friday
- Ridgefield tri-board meeting will look at finances
- Lounsbury House receives donation from M&T Bank
- Bailey’s Backyard now offering pizza pop up catering
- Reynolds + Rowella welcomes new tax partner
- B.I.G. meeting: How industries have pivoted and evolved
- Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center receives education grant
- Tax incentive renewed
- Survey reveals mix of hope and worry among businesses
- Gray, Rogell join Somers Orthopedics