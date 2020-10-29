Anheuser-Busch Inbev: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) _ Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion.

The Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $12.82 billion in the period.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 35% in the last 12 months.

