AngioDynamics: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $5.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $69.8 million in the period.
AngioDynamics shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 55% in the last 12 months.
