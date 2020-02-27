Anaplan: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $149.2 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $348 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Anaplan said it expects revenue in the range of $102 million to $103 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $463 million to $467 million.

Anaplan shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAN