Amphenol: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $280.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 91 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.67 per share.

Amphenol shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

