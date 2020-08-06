American Vanguard: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $104.6 million in the period.

American Vanguard shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.40, a climb of 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVD