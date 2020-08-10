American Renal Associates: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) _ American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $351,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The dialysis centers owner posted revenue of $205.1 million in the period.

American Renal Associates shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.67, a decline of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

