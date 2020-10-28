American Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $164 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.45 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 billion.

American Financial expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.50 per share.

American Financial shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.59, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFG