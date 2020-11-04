American Finance: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.
The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $25.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $7.1 million, or 7 cents per share.
American Finance posted revenue of $78.5 million in the period.
The company's shares have declined 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.99, a decline of 60% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFIN