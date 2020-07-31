American Axle: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $213.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had a loss of $1.88. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.06 per share.

The maker of auto parts posted revenue of $515.3 million in the period.

American Axle shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 42% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXL