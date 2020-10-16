Ally Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $476 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The auto finance company and bank posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

Ally Financial shares have fallen almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLY