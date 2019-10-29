Allstate: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Allstate Corp. (ALL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $931 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $11.07 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.87 billion.

Allstate shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 21%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $108.22, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALL