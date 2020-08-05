Allete: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Allete Inc. (ALE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The power company owner posted revenue of $300 million in the period.

Allete shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

