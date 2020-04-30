Allegiance Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.5 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.8 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.2 million.

Allegiance Bancshares shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABTX