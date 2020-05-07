Agenus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $45.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.4 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.64. A year ago, they were trading at $2.70.

