Adobe: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $955 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to be $2.35. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.18 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.08 billion.

Adobe shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $287.06, an increase of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADBE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADBE