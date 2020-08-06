Adient: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) _ Adient PLC (ADNT) on Thursday reported a loss of $325 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Plymouth, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $3.46 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.78 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.11 per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

Adient shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADNT