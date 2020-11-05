Accel Entertainment: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) _ Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $136.3 million in the period.

Accel Entertainment shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

