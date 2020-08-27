Abbott, Abercrombie & Fitch rise; Coty, Greif fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

NetApp Inc., up $1.70 to $43.91.

The data storage company handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Builders FirstSource Inc., up $2.33 to $30.24.

The building materials company is buying North Carolina-based construction materials supplier BMC Stock Holdings.

Veoneer Inc., up $1.88 to $12.84.

The automotive safety electronics company is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies on autonomous driving technology.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up 90 cents to $12.03.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analyst's revenue forecasts.

Coty Inc., down 31 cents to $3.54.

The owner of Clairol and other cosmetics brands reported a large loss in its fiscal fourth-quarter.

Box Inc., up 95 cents to $20.24.

The digital file management company’s second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Greif Inc., down $3.57 to $35.83.

The industrial packaging company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue because of lower demand.

Abbott Laboratories, up $8.10 to $111.29.

The medical device and health care company received U.S. authorization for a 15-minute COVID-19 test.

.