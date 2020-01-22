Abbott: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) _ Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 billion.

The Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $8.31 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.69 billion, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Abbott expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to 71 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share.

Abbott shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 3%. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

