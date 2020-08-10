AVEO: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) on Monday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The cancer drug company posted revenue of $749,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.64. A year ago, they were trading at $6.74.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVEO