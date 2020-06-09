AMC Entertainment: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) _ AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.18 billion in its first quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $20.88 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to $2.22 per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $941.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $941.4 million.

AMC Entertainment shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.99, a drop of 45% in the last 12 months.

