A summer job: Good for the teenage soul and wallet

It’s been a rough couple of years, especially for teenagers. Between the shutdowns and the shift to contactless everything — including education — adolescents got a pretty raw deal. They could use a break this summer. Actually, they could use a job.
There’s good news for teenagers ready to work. Unemployment is under 4% overall, and the rate for teens 16-19 was just over 10% in April, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And the “help wanted” signs hanging in the storefronts of so many businesses drive the point home.