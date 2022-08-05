5 things to consider when looking for a new job

New York (AP) — Looking for a new job is a balancing act: Some people change roles for a shorter commute or better salary, others want health insurance or flexible schedules, and still others are looking to work in a new or different industry.
Hiring is booming in the U.S. — the economy added 528,000 jobs in July, up from 398,000 in June, according to the latest job report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But in many cases, wages aren't rising as fast as prices, leading workers to look elsewhere.