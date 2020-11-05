3D Systems: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) _ 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Thursday reported a loss of $72.9 million in its third quarter.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $135.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.9 million.

3D Systems shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.53, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDD