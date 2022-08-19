Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility PAUL BYRNE, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 7:32 p.m.
1 of23 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Kyiv and Moscow continued to accuse each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of23 Viktor Bielkin, left, and Anatolii Slobodianik, sift through the rubble of the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design, where they're maintenance workers, after it was hit in an early morning rocket attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Russia continued to shell towns and villages in Ukraine's embattled eastern Donetsk region, according to regional authorities, where Russian forces are pushing to overtake areas still held by Ukraine. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres waves as he visits the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Kostiantyn Liberov/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, left, listens to Ukrainian minister of infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov as he visits the Odesa Sea Port, in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Kostiantyn Liberov/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 A worker cleans up after an early morning rocket attack hit the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Russia continued to shell towns and villages in Ukraine's embattled eastern Donetsk region, according to regional authorities, where Russian forces are pushing to overtake areas still held by Ukraine. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 A worker cleans up inside as Tikhon Pavlov, 11, walks past the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design, where he used to take karate lessons, after an early morning rocket attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Russia continued to shell towns and villages in Ukraine's embattled eastern Donetsk region, according to regional authorities, where Russian forces are pushing to overtake areas still held by Ukraine. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Members of a local community center wear traditional Ukrainian clothing to record an online video message for the country's upcoming Independence Day on Aug. 24 in Andriivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Members of a local community center wear traditional Ukrainian clothing to record an online video message for the country's upcoming Independence Day on Aug. 24 in Andriivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Children in traditional Ukrainian clothing run through a field after recording an online video message for the country's upcoming Independence Day on Aug. 24 at a community center in Andriivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Kyiv and Moscow continued to accuse each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 A church worker controls a crowd of local residents waiting to receive humanitarian aid at Saint-Strytensky Temple of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, June 18, 2022. U.S. officials say the United States is poised to announce it will provide Ukraine with nearly $800 million in new military aid, including at least a dozen Scan Eagle surveillance drones. Officials say the bulk of the aid package will be additional Howitzers and ammunition, including Javelin missiles that the Ukrainian military has been using effectively to try and hold off Russian forces and take back territory Moscow has gained. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Local residents argue with a church official while waiting their turn to receive humanitarian aid at Saint-Strytensky Temple of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A worker cleans up after an early morning rocket attack hit the Kramatorsk College of Technologies and Design in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Russia continued to shell towns and villages in Ukraine's embattled eastern Donetsk region, according to regional authorities, where Russian forces are pushing to overtake areas still held by Ukraine. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 A parishioner lights a candle on the annual holiday of the Apple Feast of the Saviour at Saint-Strytensky Temple of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A fire at a munitions depot inside Russia forced the evacuation of two villages near the border with Ukraine, an official said Friday, while two civilians were reported wounded by Russian shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as both sides traded accusations about fighting near the facility in southern Ukraine.
The fire late Thursday struck the munitions storage building near the village of Timonovo in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border. About 1,100 people live in Timonovo and Soloti, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the border. No one was hurt, said Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.