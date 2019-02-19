- Judge rejects restaurant suit challenging Lamont’s emergency...
- Darien-based Greenworks acquired by global investment manager
- Mohegan Sun signs a three-year deal to host the Miss America...
- Hartford-based Aquiline Drones wants to make CT a ‘drone capital’
- Median home sale prices on pace to set records across CT
- Bill named for child killed getting ice cream has 47K supporters
- The sensational tableside preparation is available at a few Italian restaurants across the state. By Leeanne Griffin
- After rejecting an unsolicited acquisition offer, the future of insurance giant The Hartford remains unclear. By Paul Schott
- From nationwide chains to local restaurants, the food service business is currently facing a new shortage: ketchup. By Andrew DaRosa
- Connecticut companies said they were enthusiastic about major infrastructure investments in the $2.3 trillion plan, but not keen on tax increases. By Paul Schott
- As cryptocurriences gain in popularity, leading figures in CT’s investment community and elected officials are weighing how to regulate these digital currencies. By Paul Schott
Latest News
- CT Attorney General William Tong, activist Fernando Luis Alvarez and others have expressed support for reducing the legal protections for the Sacklers. By Paul Schott
- Due to changing rates and overuse, customers could pay higher premiums to maintain gardens, keep lawns looking lush and green and wash their cars in the spring and summer months. By Luther Turmelle
- With a high rate of unemployment fraud during the pandemic, Connecticut is still a year out from a new system that will wall off many of those claims. By Alexander Soule
- WWE has launched a partnership with DraftKings, which will roll out with a pools competition for the upcoming WrestleMania 37 — highlighting the ever-growing popularity of sports gaming. By Paul Schott
- Two investment firms have completed the multibillion-dollar acquisition of Nestle Waters North America, but the company is set to stay in Stamford. By Paul Schott
Most Popular
- Stamford man’s ‘dreams were shattered’ after car hit him as he crossed the street, paralyzing him
- New Milford’s finished Barn Quilt Trail honors history with innovative art
- Norwalk grapples with how much developers should pay when they pass on building affordable housing
- ‘They rescued me’: Pacific House prepares to open new homeless housing in Norwalk
- Ridgefield destination recognized as top wedding venue
- Starting at $4K a month, Trumbull ‘cruise ship’ offers retirees lobster and other amenities in resort-style setting
- Police: Hartford bank robbery suspect quickly apprehended nearby
- Even with some states easing pandemic restrictions heading into spring break, Connecticut’s hospitality outlook remains uncertain in the spring of 2021. By Alexander Soule
- Economic impact payments are now reaching 127 million individuals. This is the third EIP that was just authorized (March 11) by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. There are some changes from the first two EIPs. To receive a full ($1,400) or...
- Despite some 580,000 state residents going onto unemployment assistance in 2020, Connecticut had the fourth best economic rebound in the final three months of the year. By Alexander Soule
- Initial claims for unemployment benefits nearly doubled in the span of a week in Connecticut, showcasing the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hiring. By Alexander Soule
- Connecticut alleges thousands of women suffered serious complications related to using surgical-mesh products made by medical-device company Boston Scientific. By Paul Schott
- The bill would allow electric vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla to sell directly to CT customers. By Paul Schott
- Buyers looking to settle in Connecticut find it difficult to outbid dozens of others. “You can pull numbers out of the air,” one real estate agent said. By Alexander Soule
- Having drained its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont’s plan to rebuild the fund would cut amounts owed by small businesses. By Alexander Soule
- The contest is now open until Friday, April 16, giving employers in Fairfield, New Haven and Lichfield counties time to seek recognition. By Dan Haar
- A bill prompted by the death last year of a 10-year-old Wallingford boy Tristan Barhorst, who was struck and killed by a car after getting ice cream, would institute new safety requirements for ice cream trucks. By Paul Schott