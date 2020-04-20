Zoom into virtual programs and workshops this week

Online arts classes and other virtual arts programs are offered by libraries and art centers. Online arts classes and other virtual arts programs are offered by libraries and art centers. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Zoom into virtual programs and workshops this week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

While everyone is practicing safe social distancing at home, check out these virtual workshops and programs offered by area libraries and art centers for April 20-30.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, April 20, 1-2:30 p.m. Show off your latest creation, seek advice, and chat about anything while working on your own projects. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org.

Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea, April 20 & 27, 3-3:30 p.m. For kids ages 4-6. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Darien Arts Center From the Kitchen with Nancy McTague-Stock, April 21, 10-11 a.m. McTague-Stock will lead participants on how to draw a still life, using anything from the kitchen. Fee: $10. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Story Time with Miss Amy, April 21 & 28, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities for kids ages 1-4. Runs every Tuesday on Wilton Library's YouTube channel. Visit YouTube Channel here (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Darien Arts Center ArtBox Workshops via Zoom, for Grades 1-5, April 21 and 23, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Includes a week of two virtual art workshops and home delivery of materials if needed. Fee: $45. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, April 22 & 29, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1-4 hear stories, sing songs, participate in movement activities. A new story time with Miss Andrea will be available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel every Wednesday. Visit YouTube Channel here (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Darien Arts Center Afternoon Doodles Workshop via Zoom: Under The Sea: Create a Magical Underwater World of Fun with Colorful Collaging, April 22, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Artist and instructor Nancy McTague-Stock will lead the workshop using participants’ household items to create this fun collage project. Fee: $10. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, April 22, 2-3:30 p.m. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. For adults and teens, ages 13 and up. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org.

Darien Arts Center Adult Art Workshops via Zoom: Coffee and Draw with artist and DAC instructor Joel Flora: April 23: Landscapes; April 30: Portraits, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Sip and Sketch: Spring Flowers, April 30, 7-8:30 p.m. Fee: $10/workshop. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Literary Seminar Series: Introductory Session, April 23, 10:30-11 a.m. Teachers Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss cover the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice juxtaposed against several more modern poets.Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, April 23, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. A new Mother Goose program will be available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel every Thursday. Info: lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

SCORE Webinar: Creative Professional Series, kicks off April 23, noon-1 p.m., Business, Legal and Tax Issues. Free four-part live webinar series shows creative individuals how to run a successful business. Also, April 30: Marketing; May 5: Copyrights; May 14: Trademarks. Registration required: wiltonlibrary.org.

Bedtime Story Time Live!, April 23 & 30, 7-7:30 p.m. Children ages 4 and up listen to bedtime stories with Miss Amy. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Firefighter Story Time Live, Fridays, April 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Firefighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Baby Story Time Live with Miss Amy, April 24, 11-11:40 a.m. Interactive program for babies and their caregivers. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday Evening Virtual Literary Salon via Zoom, April 24, 6-7 p.m. Judson Scruton and Michael Bellacosa kick off the evening. Participants share their links to literary experiences. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, April 27, 4:30-5 p.m. Join educational consultant, Matthew Greene, for a live Q&A session to gain a better understanding of what’s happening with college applications, visits, testing and more. Recommended for high school juniors and seniors and their parents. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

At Home with Book Buzz, April 29, 11 a.m.-noon. Hosted by Wilton Library librarians on Zoom. Talk about what you’ve been reading and what to read next. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual New Yorker Shorts: Four Weeks of Short Stories From The New Yorker, April 30; May 7, 14 & 21, 5-6:30 p.m. Using Zoom, professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar will discuss four short stories published in The New Yorker magazine. Full issues of The New Yorker are available to download through RBDigital for Wilton Library cardholders. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Seventh Annual Norwalk LitCrawl Zooms Live, April 30, 6:30 p.m. Norwalk Public Library invites all to celebrate April, National Poetry Month, by reading a favorite poem on Zoom, or watch the event live-streamed at theWall Street Theater, on their Facebook page, @WallStreetTheater. To read a poem, email Christine Bradley, cbradley@norwalkpl.org, with the title of the poem, no later than April 27. Select a reading of about 3-5 minutes or less, including a short introduction, telling why you chose to read that poem, etc.