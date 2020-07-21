Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician shot 8 times by Louisville Police who entered her apartment without knocking, 2020. This is one of the portraits that will be included in the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum's exhibit "Rudy Shepherd: Somebody's Child."

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, through Nov. 29, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Presentation includes 25 watercolors chosen from Shepherd’s ongoing Portrait series that depict victims of police violence. Info: aldrichart.org.

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html.

Short Film: Tracing Archives of Consciousness: Six Cuban Artists, See the film at www.fairfield.edu/museum/cuba, or on the Fairfield University Art Museum’s YouTube channel. Info: fairfield.edu/museum.

Imagine Your Story — Summer Library Adventure 2020, for kids in pre-K through sixth grade. Registration through Aug. 28. Children will log their reading by keeping track of the minutes engaged with books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and other online reading. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art OnWashington Storefront Artist Showcase in SoNo, installation of multimedia works by 12 Connecticut artists, lining Washington Street Historic District storefronts. The series of revolving art utilizes the blank canvases of open storefronts and large windows, part of AGW’s 25-address SoNo portfolio of restaurant, retail, and creative spaces. Info: Facebook/onwashingtonst and Instagram/onwashingtonst.

Stamford Downtown Special Services District livens up vacant storefronts on Bedford Street with pop-up art installations by Alicia Cobb, Lina Morelli and Ellen Gordon. Info: stamford-downtown.com.

Rowayton Arts Center “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition Winners, on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. More than 200 pieces submitted by artists in all media categories in response to the pandemic crisis.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through July, Fan Favorites: Sekimachi, Sekijima, Laky and Merkel-Hess, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Norwalk Islands Cruises, Tuesdays-Sundays, 1:15 p.m. throughout July, 90-minute guided cruise onto Long Island Sound aboard the Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Educators will discuss the histories of the islands and Norwalk’s three lighthouses, while also pointing out birds and other natural sights. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required. Reservations/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Evening Cruises, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday & Saturdays, through Sept. 5. 90-minute outings on the Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Educators will point out sights but there’s no structured presentation. Norwalk Islands Cruises Thursdays, TGIF Cruises Fridays, and Sunset Cruise Saturdays. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required. Reservations/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

MAC Sand Sculpture Contest Online, July and August. Sand Sculpt creations will be on the MAC website and social platforms during the months of July and August. Info: https://milfordarts.org/sand-sculpt-lp.

MAC Exhibits: The Color Exhibit: RED is online now at https://milfordarts.org/redexpo-20-lp and The Story of Women Exhibit is coming this fall in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of women’s right to vote. Info: milfordarts.org.

Rowayton Arts Center Art in the Box Classes for Children at Home, July and August. At-home art classes with an instructor and all the supplies needed for a 1.25 hour class. Classes can be arranged any day of the week at a time that’s convenient. Info: rowaytonarts.org/youth-classes-and-workshops.

Arts Cruise-Bys, take a leisurely drive by various music, dance, theatre, and visual arts presentations all around Milford. This program is still in development. Info: milfordarts.org.

A Universe of Stories: 2020 Teen & Tween Summer Reading, through Aug. 16. Info: wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Beach Party Bingo with Books for Adults, through Aug. 16. Follow the Book Bingo suggestions to guide your summer reading. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Library Adventure 2020: Imagine Your Story, through Aug. 28. Kids going into grades K-6 are invited to sign-up for Wilton Library Children’s Library’s summer reading program. Info: wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: Andrea Szabo, aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Amy, July 21, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Story time for children ages 1-4 filled with songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel here (WiltonLibraryStreams) or wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services. Details: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Book Discussion with Janet Krauss: Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens, July 21, 2-3 p.m. Advance registration required. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Webinar: An Introduction to iNaturalist and CT DEEP Wildlife Division Projects, July 21, 3 p.m. Kyle Testerman, from the DEEP Wildlife Division will lead this webinar to help novice and expert users of iNaturalist take part in some local Citizen Science projects. Registration required. Registration/Info: susan.quincy @ct.gov.

“What's Up” Book Club, July 21 & 28, 3-3:45 p.m. Zoom book club for kids in grades 2-4. Registration required. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Colors of India, live online webinar with Toni McKeen, July 21, 4 p.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, July 21, 5-6 p.m. Attendees can test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zero: The Biography of a Dangerous Idea, A Book Talk with Peter Wrampe, July 22, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, July 22 & 29, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1-4 hear stories, sing songs, participate in movement activities. A new story time with Miss Andrea will be available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel every Wednesday. Visit YouTube Channel here or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lunchtime Language: French Intermediate/Advanced Conversation, online with Anette Roth, July 22, 11:30 a.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

Camp NaNoWriMo: Weekly Online Workshops to Help Your Reach Your Writing Goals, July 22, and 29, 6 p.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, July 23 & 30, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children 6 months-2 years. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org, lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

The Prince of Egypt, July 22, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop for Teens: Zooming with Amy, July 22, 2-3:30 p.m. For students entering grades 7-12. Registration required. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

(Virtually) Live with Chris and Pete, July 22, 3-4 p.m. 3 - 4 p.m. Two-man kid’s comedy show for ages K and up. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Capturing Water in Quick Sketches , July 22, 3-4 p.m. Bring a favorite photograph of water to work from. Choose one that has multiple shades of gray or a high contrast color photograph. A zoom link will be sent before the class. Cost $15. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Honeybees and Honey: Historical Notes from a Local Beekeeper, hosted by Weston Historical Society and Weston Pollinator Pathway, and presented by Carla Marina Marchese, owner of Red Bee Honey in Weston, July 22, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Free; registration required. Info/Registration: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

ArtScapades Lecture: The Feminine Side of 20th Century Art: From O’Keeffe to Frankenthaler, on Zoom, July 22, 6:30 p.m. Registration: clahey@norwalkpl.org. Info: www.ArtScapades.com.

Webinar: The Eastern Coyote, July 23, 3 p.m. Master Wildlife Conservationist Paul Colburn talks about the life and history of the Eastern Coyote. Registration required. Registration/Info: susan.quincy @ct.gov.

Crafternoon Kids Live, July 23, 3:30-4 p.m. Kids entering grades K-5 create Popsicle Stick Puppets. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

RAC Paint and Sip Workshop, July 23, 4:30-6 p.m. via Zoom. RAC Instructor Susan Fehlinger will lead participants through a painting of a summer house. Fee: $30; for an extra $20 supplies will be delivered to one’s home; easels, $15. Registration/Info: rowaytonarts.org/workshops, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

Musicians from The Knights Livestream, July 23, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/musicians-from-the-knights-livestream.

Bedtime Story Time Live with Miss Amy, July 23, 7-7:30 p.m. Registration required. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Frida Kahlo: Viva La Vida, July 23, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Searching for Sugarman, July 24, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cartoon Drawing with Emma, July 24 & 31, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Kids in grades 3-5 are invited to a cartoon drawing class on Zoom. Registration required for each session. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Plein Air Drawing and Painting, July 25, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Cherry Lawn Park, near the Gazebo, Darien. Rain date: July 26. Parking available at Darien Nature Center parking Lot. Led by artist and DAC instructor Nancy McTague-Stock. Registration/Info: darienarts.org; Emily Altman, emily@darienarts.org.

Webinar: Monitoring Monarchs, July 25, 10 a.m. Kellogg Environmental Center participates in the Monarch Larvae Monitoring Project and you can too. Registration required. Registration/Info: susan.quincy @ct.gov.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, July 25, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

Bandsintown Emerging Artist Series: American Idol Finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and Comedian Christine O’Leary, July 25, 7 p.m., ball field adjacent to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Giselle, July 26, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, July 27, 1- 2 p.m. Registration required. Questions: cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Met Opera in HD: Porgy & Bess, July 27, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Arduino & Electronics for Rising 7th & 8th Graders, July 27-30, 3-6 p.m. Purchase kit online at Amazon, Elegoo Arduino Uno Project Super Starter Kit for $36.99. Kids must be able to attend all four days. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Fire Fighter Story Time Live, July 28, 10-10:30 a.m. For children ages 4 and up. Registration required. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Birds and Birding, live online webinar with Ben Oko, July 28, 4 p.m. Registration/Info: www.ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

Privatization and Partnership is the New Space Frontier, July 28, 5-6 p.m. Virtual program on new developments in space exploration presented by David Mestre, Planetarium Director at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport. Free. Registration required. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Improv & Writing with Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor on Zoom, Tuesdays, July 28-Sept. 7, 7-10 p.m. Cost: $240-$495. Info/Registration: 203-438-5795 ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Reopening for Tours, July 29, noon. Current exhibit is About Women, in collaboration with Silvermine Arts Center. Tour capacity will be reduced and all tickets must be purchased online at lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/programs.

Charlotte’s Web, July 29, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rockin' Rhythms with Ray Live, July 29, 3-3:30 p.m. For ages 2-5 with caregivers. Registration required. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafternoon Kids Live, July 30, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Kids entering grades K- 5 are invited to join weekly Zoom craft sessions. This week’s craft is: Puppets Theater. Registration required. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Fourth Annual Chamber Feast Livestream, July 30, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/4th-annual-chamber-feast-livestream.

Reprise: From Bach to Brubeck — Counterpoint, Rhythm, and Improvisation with Gil Harel and Chris Brubeck, July 30, 7-8:30 p.m. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Echo in the Canyon, July 31, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Met Opera: Don Pasquale, Aug. 1, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing, Aug. 2, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Community Sponsored Awards Exhibition, on view through Aug. 2, RAC, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Show features exhibiting members. Info: rowaytonarts.org. Exhibition also available to view via RAC’s online gallery at racgallery.carbonmade.com.

iCreate 2020 exhibition, through Aug. 2, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Juried art exhibition features artwork of high school students throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. To vote for People’s Choice Award email youthatbruce@gmail.com by 5 p.m., July 31. View participating artists’ video in the online exhibition at brucemuseum.org. Advance reservations required. Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

Live Webinar Performance of Midsummer Night’s Dream, by the Barefoot Shakespeare, Aug. 2, 4 p.m., presented by the Ridgefield Library; free. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Land Before Time, Aug. 5, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual talk on Francis Scott Fitzgerald’s Honeymoon, Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m. Author Richard “Deej” Webb will present a live reading of his book, Boats Against the Current. Free, but donations are welcome. Reservations/Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 4.

Sandbox Percussion & Conor Hanick, newly recorded stream with live Q&A, Aug 6, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/sandbox-percussion-livestream.

Once Were Brothers, Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

House on the Hill: The Changing Face of the Bruce Museum, Aug. 8-Oct. 11, The Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Numerous historical images will show the evolution of the structure from its conversion from mansion to modern museum. An online version of the exhibition may be viewed at www.houseonthehillexhibition.com/.Info: NewBruce.org.

National Theatre Live: One Man, Two Guvnors, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Met Opera: Le Nozze di Figaro, Aug. 9, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefield playhouse.org.

Shrek 2, Aug. 12, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Babe 25th Anniversary, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Amy (Amy Winehouse Documentary), Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The History of Our Things, Aug. 15: Clocks of the Osborne Homestead Museum; Aug. 29: Gadgets and Technology of the Osborne Homestead Museum; Sept. 12: Art Prints and The Kellogg Estate, 10 a.m. Pat Sweeney, historian for the Osborne Homestead Museum, hosts a series of programs that highlight the technology and diversity of CT industrial history. Registration/Info: susan.quincy @ct.gov.

National Theatre Live: All My Sons, Aug. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Swan Lake, Aug. 16, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through August, Cataloging the Canon: Tawney, Stein, Cook, Hicks and So, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Write Your Screenplay Zoom Class,led by screenwriter Katie Torpey, Tuesdays, Aug. 18-Sept. 22, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $240-$495. Info/Registration: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ira Joe Fisher’s Speaking Fearlessly Workshop via Zoom, Tuesdays, Aug. 18-Sept. 8, 7:30-9 p.m. Cost: $240. Info/Registration: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Great Art on Film: Hermitage, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Webinar: The Art of Drawing Birds, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. Evelyn Kubik, staff naturalist talks about the adaptations that make birds so successful, followed by a step-by-step tutorial on how to draw birds. Registration required.

The Met Opera: Rigoletto, Aug. 23, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Talking Shop, an exploration through photographs, ephemera and artifacts of shops in New Canaan from the 19th century to the mid-1970s, runs through Aug. 30, New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Reservations recommended. Free members; $5 others. Info: 203-966-1776, nchistory.org.

MAC Community Circles, in the fall, arts and conversation and online panel discussions on various topics. Info: milfordarts.org.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

The Art of Carol Dixon, exhibition runs through Oct. 2, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Garden Café at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Rd. All works can be purchased by contacting the Greenwich Art society at 203-629-1533 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by emailing admin@greenwichartsociety.org. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Virtual Talk: Complementing the Skrill exhibition, led by art historian and expert on public art Dr. Harriet Senie, Oct. 8, followed by conversation and questions for the Quick Center’s Open Visions Forum Espresso Series entitled: Memorials Today: New Subjects, New Forms, and the Public Process. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Living Lights Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, maritimeaquarium.org.