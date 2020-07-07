Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops

"How to Train Your Dragon" will be screened on July 8 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets are $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org. "How to Train Your Dragon" will be screened on July 8 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets are $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Photo: AP Photo /Paramount Pictures Photo: AP Photo /Paramount Pictures Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Imagine Your Story — Summer Library Adventure 2020, for kids in pre-K through sixth grade. Registration through Aug. 28. Children will log their reading by keeping track of the minutes engaged with books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and other online reading. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stamford Downtown Special Services District livens up vacant storefronts on Bedford Street with pop-up art installations by Alicia Cobb, Lina Morelli and Ellen Gordon. Info: stamford-downtown.com.

Rowayton Arts Center Shutdown Throwdown Exhibition Winners, on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. More than 200 pieces submitted by artists in all media categories in response to the pandemic crisis.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through July, Fan Favorites: Sekimachi, Sekijima, Laky and Merkel-Hess, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Norwalk Islands Cruises, Tuesdays-Sundays, 1:15 p.m. throughout July, 90-minute guided cruise onto Long Island Sound aboard the Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Educators will discuss the histories of the islands and Norwalk’s three lighthouses, while also pointing out birds and other natural sights. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required. Reservations/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Evening Cruises, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday & Saturdays, through Sept. 5. 90-minute outings on the Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Educators will point out sights but there’s no structured presentation. Norwalk Islands Cruises Thursdays, TGIF Cruises Fridays, and Sunset Cruise Saturdays. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required. Reservations/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

MAC Sand Sculpture Contest Online, July and August. Sand Sculpt creations will be on the MAC website and social platforms during the months of July and August. Info: https://milfordarts.org/sand-sculpt-lp.

MAC Exhibits: The Color Exhibit: RED is online now at https://milfordarts.org/redexpo-20-lp and The Story of Women Exhibit is coming this fall in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of women’s right to vote. Info: milfordarts.org.

Rowayton Arts Center Art in the Box Classes for Children at Home, July and August. At-home art classes with an instructor and all the supplies needed for a 1.25 hour class. Classes can be arranged any day of the week at a time that’s convenient. Info: rowaytonarts.org/youth-classes-and-workshops.

Arts Cruise-Bys, take a leisurely drive by various music, dance, theatre, and visual arts presentations all around Milford. This program is still in development. Info: milfordarts.org.

A Universe of Stories: 2020 Teen & Tween Summer Reading, through Aug. 16. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Beach Party Bingo with Books for Adults, through Aug. 16. Follow the Book Bingo suggestions to guide your summer reading. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, July 8, 15, 22 & 29, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1-4 hear stories, sing songs, participate in movement activities. A new story time with Miss Andrea will be available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel every Wednesday. Visit YouTube Channel here or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lunchtime Language: French Beginners Conversation, online with Anette Roth, July 8, 11:30 a.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Mastering Drawing Skills, Wednesdays, July 8-Aug. 12, 2-3 p.m. For ages 10-14. via Zoom.. Cost: $150. Info: rowaytonarts.org/youth-classes-and-workshops.

How to Train Your Dragon, July 8, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, July 8, 3-4:30 p.m. For children entering grades 3-7 with a participating adult. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Nonfiction Chat with librarians Susannah Violino and Tina Kramer on Zoom, kicks off July 8, 3 p.m. To attend, email Susannah, sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

College Essay Writing Workshop for Rising High School Seniors, July 8, 4-5:30 p.m. Beth and Tim Manners from Manners Group College Consulting, will introduce both the main and supplemental essays. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Camp NaNoWriMo: Weekly Online Workshops to Help Your Reach Your Writing Goals, July 8, 15, 22, and 29, 6 p.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton: More Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language, July 9, 16, 23 & 30, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Judson Scruton will take participants through selected works by Coleridge, Whitman, Browning, and Crane. Advance registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, July 9, 16, 23 & 30, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children 6 months-2 years. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org, lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Live Gardening Talk: Know Your Weeds! on Zoom, July 9, noon. Presented by horticulturist Roberta DiBisceglie. Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkdeCpqT0iGdUxVS8nlBl9AFQhLvPOGQxg.

Zoom Webinar: Taking It to the Streets: A Conversation with Contemporary Street Artists, July 9, 7-8:30 p.m. Five panelists, representing a diverse, radically inclusive cross-section of this evolving visual art form, will discuss their work and assess its impact. Cost: $10-$15. Reservations: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

Author Talk, Boats Against the Current - The Fitzgeralds in Westport with Richard Webb, live online webinar, July 9, 6 p.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

National Theater Live in HD: Hamlet, July 9, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bedtime Story Time Live with Miss Amy!, July 9, 16 & 23, 7-7:30 p.m. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Listening to Tom-Tom Livestream, July 9, 7 p.m. Explores the 1932 opera by Shirley Graham Du Bois, the composer, playwright and activist. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/listening-to-tom-tom-livestream.

Cartoon Drawing with Emma, July 10, 17, 24 & 31, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Kids in grades 3-5 are invited to a cartoon drawing class on Zoom. Registration required for each session. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice, July 10, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Loosen Up! Oil & Acrylic Workshop with Souby Boski, July 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Info/Registration: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

National Theatre Live in HD: Fleabag, July 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Talk on American Impressionist Mary Rogers Williams, July 12, 2 p.m. Led by author & scholar Eve Kahn. Free, but donations are welcome. Register online. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 4.

Decoda Family Concert (Newly Recorded Stream), July 12, 3 p.m., free. Exclusive recorded broadcast for children aged 5 and up, the ensemble offers selections by Nielsen, Schulhoff and Brad Balliett. Info: caramoor.org/events/decoda-family-concert-livestream.

Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea, July 13, 20 & 27, 3-3:30 p.m. For children ages 4-6. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrar.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

In an Instant: Polaroids for The Aldrich, through July 13 at 5 p.m. The sale will be live on the dedicated micro-site, www.polaroidsforthealdrich.org. Proceeds benefit the museum.

Deaf Culture and American Sign Language (ASL) - an online Ten-Session Course with Suzanne and Leroy Terrio, Mondays and Wednesdays beginning July 13, 6 p.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Story Time with Miss Amy, July 14 & 21, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Story time for children ages 1-4 filled with songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel here (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services. Details: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

“What's Up” Book Club, July 14, 21 & 28, 3-3:45 p.m. Zoom book club for kids in grades 2-4. Registration required. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Could Internet Voting Strengthen Our Democracy in Turbulent Times, live online webinar with Dr. John R. Patrick and Bob Reby, CFP, July 14, 6 p.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Webinar: Is Telehealth Here to Stay, presented by Dr. Larry Leibowitz, July 14, 6:30 p.m. Submit questions prior to the event through the listing at https://newcanaanlibrary.org/calendar/month/2020-07/.

All Dogs Go to Heaven, July 15, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, July 15, 2-3:30 p.m. For adults and teens, ages 13 and up. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Live with Two by Two, July 15, 3-4 p.m. Zoom performance by Two by Two “The Zoo with the Roo!” for children ages 3 and up. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Virtual Book Club: The Gown, July 16, 3 p.m. Discussion of The Gown: A Novel of the Royal Wedding by Jennifer Robson, led by moderator Susannah Violino. Registration/Info: Susannah at sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

iPhone Photography 2-Day Workshop for Teens, July 16, 3-4:30 p.m.; July 23, 3-4 p.m. Led by professional photographer, Peggy Garbus. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Calidore String Quartet Livestream, July 16, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/calidore-string-quartet-livestream.

Michael Hutchence: Mystify, July 17, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rowayton Arts Center Open Call to Artists: Photography and Sculpture 2020, Aug. 9-Sept. 6. Submit pieces for consideration at http://rowaytonarts.org/entries. Deadline is July 10, and accepted artists will be notified by July 17.

Webinar: Mrs. Kellogg as a Suffragette, July 18, 10 a.m. Learn about Frances Osborne Kellogg who was involved in the suffragette movement here in Connecticut. Registration required. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

42nd Street: The Musical, July 18, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ghost 30th Anniversary, July 19, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jimu Robotics for Kids, July 20-23, 11 a.m.-noon. Using this Lego-style kit, kids entering grades 5 -6 can build their own robot. Registration required; must be able to attend all four days. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Book Discussion with Janet Krauss: Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens, July 21, 2-3 p.m. Advance registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, July 21, 5-6 p.m. Attendees can test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Colors of India, live online webinar with Toni McKeen, July 21, 4 p.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Lunchtime Language: French Intermediate/Advanced Conversation, online with Anette Roth, July 22, 11:30 a.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

The Prince of Egypt, July 22, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop for Teens: Zooming with Amy, July 22, 2-3:30 p.m. For students entering grades 7-12. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

(Virtually) Live with Chris and Pete, July 22, 3-4 p.m. 3 - 4 p.m. Two-man kid’s comedy show for ages K and up. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Crafternoon Kids Live!, July 23, 3:30-4 p.m. Kids entering grades K-5 create Popsicle Stick Puppets. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Musicians from The Knights Livestream, July 23, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/musicians-from-the-knights-livestream.

Frida Kahlo: Viva La Vida, July 23, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Searching for Sugarman, July 24, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, July 25, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

Webinar: Monitoring Monarchs, July 25, 10 a.m. Kellogg Environmental Center participates in the Monarch Larvae Monitoring Project. Learn about the monarchs and their life history and participate in monitoring these butterflies. Free. Registration required.Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Giselle, July 26, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, July 27, 1- 2 p.m. Registration required. Questions: cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Porgy & Bess, July 27, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Arduino & Electronics for Rising 7th & 8th Graders, July 27-30, 3-6 p.m. Purchase kit online at Amazon, Elegoo Arduino Uno Project Super Starter Kit for $36.99. Kids must be able to attend all four days. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Birds and Birding, live online webinar with Ben Oko, July 28, 4 p.m. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Reopening for Tours, July 29, noon. Current exhibit is About Women, in collaboration with Silvermine Arts Center. Tour capacity will be reduced and all tickets must be purchased online at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/programs.

Charlotte’s Web, July 29, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rockin' Rhythms with Ray Live, July 29, 3-3:30 p.m. For ages 2-5 with caregivers. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafternoon Kids Live, July 30, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Kids entering grades K- 5 are invited to join weekly Zoom craft sessions. This week’s craft is: Puppets Theater. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Fourth Annual Chamber Feast Livestream, July 30, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/4th-annual-chamber-feast-livestream.

Echo in the Canyon, July 31, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

iCreate 2020 exhibition, through Aug. 2, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Juried art exhibition features artwork of high school students throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. To vote for People’s Choice Award email youthatbruce@gmail.com by 5 p.m., July 31. View participating artists’ video in the online exhibition at brucemuseum.org. Free admission June 27, reopening of museum. Advance reservations required. Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through August, Cataloging the Canon: Tawney, Stein, Cook, Hicks and So, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Talking Shop, an exploration through photographs, ephemera and artifacts of shops in New Canaan from the 19th century to the mid-1970s, runs through Aug. 30, New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Reservations recommended. Free members; $5 others. Info: 203-966-1776, www.nchistory.org.

MAC Community Circles, in the fall, arts and conversation and online panel discussions on various topics. Info: milfordarts.org.

browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

The Art of Carol Dixon, exhibition runs through Oct. 2, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Garden Café at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Rd. All works can be purchased by contacting the Greenwich Art society at 203-629-1533 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by emailing admin@greenwichartsociety.org. Info: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

Living Lights Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, www.maritimeaquarium.org.