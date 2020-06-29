Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Imagine Your Story — Summer Library Adventure 2020, for kids in pre-K through sixth grade. Registration through Aug. 28. Children will log their reading by keeping track of the minutes engaged with books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and other online reading. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stamford Downtown Special Services District livens up vacant storefronts on Bedford Street with pop-up art installations by Alicia Cobb, Lina Morelli and Ellen Gordon. Info: stamford-downtown.com.

Rowayton Arts Center “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition Winners, on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. More than 200 pieces submitted by artists in all media categories in response to the pandemic crisis.

Story Time with Miss Amy, June 30, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Kids ages 1-4 enjoy songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel here or www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services.

Find a Job: Live help for all stages of job hunting with JobNow, June 30, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

Booked for Lunch: A History Reading Group, June 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Discussion of Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine Vote by Sarah Lohman. Suggested contribution: $10. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203- 762-7257.

Finding and Getting Grants, live webinar with Judi Margolin, June 30, 2 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Virtual Cartooning Class with Rick Stromoski, June 30, 3-4 p.m. Advance registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Four Lectures on The Odyssey, July 2, 5-6 p.m. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Carriage Barn Arts Center’s 14th Annual “Art In The Windows” Exhibit, through July 4. Exhibit pairs the work of over 50 local artists with participating stores and businesses throughout town. Portion of sales will benefit participating businesses, as well as local artists and the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Art can be purchased by texting a picture to 203-200-0306, or emailing admin@carriagebarn.org. Info: carriagebarn.org/2020-art-in-the-windows.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through July, Fan Favorites: Sekimachi, Sekijima, Laky and Merkel-Hess, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

MAC Sandsculpt Contest Online, July and August. Sandsculpt creations will be on the MAC website and social platforms during the months of July and August. Info: https://milfordarts.org/sand-sculpt-lp.

MAC Exhibits: The Color Exhibit: RED is online now at https://milfordarts.org/redexpo-20-lp and The Story of Women Exhibit is coming this fall in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of women’s right to vote. Info: milfordarts.org.

Arts Cruise-Bys, take a leisurely drive by various music, dance, theatre, and visual arts presentations all around Milford. This program is still in development. Info: milfordarts.org.

A Universe of Stories: 2020 Teen & Tween Summer Reading, Wednesdays, July 1-Sunday, Aug. 16. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Beach Party Bingo with Books for Adults, Wednesdays, July 1-Sunday, Aug. 16. Follow the Book Bingo suggestions to guide your summer reading. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer Library Adventure 2020: Imagine Your Story, Wednesdays, July 1-Friday, Aug. 28. Kids going into grades K-6 are invited to sign-up for Wilton Library Children’s Library’s summer reading program. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: Andrea Szabo, aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1-4 hear stories, sing songs, participate in movement activities. A new story time with Miss Andrea will be available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel every Wednesday. Visit YouTube Channel here or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Letter Writing for Kids Live!, July 1, 11-11:45 a.m. For kids going into grades 3-6. Registration required. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6336. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lego Movie, July 1, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, July 1, 2-3:30 p.m. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. Questions: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Rockin' Rhythms with Ray Live!, (Jay and Ray), July 1, 3-3:30 p.m. Ages 2 - 5 with caregivers. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Webinar: All About Beavers, July 1, 3 p.m. Evelyn Kubik, Kellogg Environmental Center staff naturalist, and Virginia Apple, a master wildlife conservationist give current and historical background on beavers. Suitable for children and adults. Free. Registration required. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Blues Brothers 40th Anniversary, July 1, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Live Webinar: Glass House Presents, artist, writer and architect Nora Wendl speaks on the Farnsworth House and its owner, Dr. Edith Farnsworth, July 1, 7 p.m. Registration/Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children 6 months-2 years. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org, lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Find a Job: Wilton Library Can Help!, live help for all stages of job hunting with JobNow, July 2, noon-1 p.m. Free. Registration required. Questions: Melissa Baker at mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: The Odyssey, July 2, 5-6 p.m. Mark Schenker of Yale College completes his online lecture series on The Odyssey. Free. Advance registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: Michael Bellacosa at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Women in the American Revolution: Virtual Lecture with guest presenter, Eric Chandler, July 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free. Advance registration required by 4:30 p.m. July 2. Registration/Info: www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Inon Barnatan, Piano Livestream, July 2, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Info/Tickets: caramoor.org/events/inon-barnatan-livestream.

Bedtime Story Time Live with Miss Amy!, July 2, 9, 16 & 23, 7-7:30 p.m. Registration required. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Kinky Boots: The Musical in HD, July 2, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bruce Springsteen: Western Star, July 3, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Norwalk Islands Cruises, Tuesdays-Sundays, 1:15 p.m. starting July 4. 90-minute guided cruise onto Long Island Sound aboard the Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Educators will discuss the histories of the islands and Norwalk’s three lighthouses, while also pointing out birds and other natural sights. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required. Reservations/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Film Series: Born on the 4th of July, July 4, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Akhnaten, July 5, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

In an Instant: Polaroids for The Aldrich, July 6, noon to July 13 at 5 p.m. The sale will be live on the dedicated micro-site, www.polaroidsforthealdrich.org. Proceeds benefit the museum.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, July 6 & 27, 1- 2 p.m. Registration required. Questions: cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea, July 6, 13, 20 & 27, 3-3:30 p.m. For children ages 4-6. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrar.org. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Storytelling Through Film Making: Beginner & Intermediate with Ben Rountree, Mondays, July 6-Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Info/Registration: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

Creative Writing for Adults: Summer Writing Fun on Zoom!, led by Kim Kovach, Mondays, July 6-Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Registration required: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Drawing From Life with Felicia van Bork, Tuesdays, July 7-Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m. Info/Registration: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

Mastering Drawing Skills, Wednesdays, July 8-Aug. 12, 2-3 p.m. For ages 10-14. via Zoom.. Cost: $150. Info: rowaytonarts.org/youth-classes-and-workshops.

How to Train Your Dragon, July 8, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Nonfiction Chat with librarians Susannah Violino and Tina Kramer on Zoom, kicks off July 8, 3 p.m. To attend, email Susannah, sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

Live Gardening Talk: Know Your Weeds! on Zoom, July 9, noon. Presented by horticulturist Roberta DiBisceglie. Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkdeCpqT0iGdUxVS8nlBl9AFQhLvPOGQxg.

Zoom Webinar: Taking It to the Streets: A Conversation with Contemporary Street Artists, July 9, 7-8:30 p.m. Five panelists, representing a diverse, radically inclusive cross-section of this evolving visual art form, will discuss their work and assess its impact. Cost: $10-$15. Reservations: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

National Theater Live in HD: Hamlet, July 9, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Listening to Tom-Tom Livestream, July 9, 7 p.m. Explores the 1932 opera by Shirley Graham Du Bois, the composer, playwright and activist. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/listening-to-tom-tom-livestream.

Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice, July 10, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Loosen Up! Oil & Acrylic Workshop with Souby Boski, July 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Info/Registration: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

National Theatre Live in HD: Fleabag, July 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Talk on American Impressionist Mary Rogers Williams, July 12, 2 p.m. Led by author & scholar Eve Kahn. Free, but donations are welcome. Register online. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 4.

Decoda Family Concert (Newly Recorded Stream), July 12, 3 p.m., free. Exclusive recorded broadcast for children aged 5 and up, the ensemble offers selections by Nielsen, Schulhoff and Brad Balliett. Info: caramoor.org/events/decoda-family-concert-livestream.

Webinar: Is Telehealth Here to Stay? presented by Dr. Larry Leibowitz, July 14, 6:30 p.m. Submit questions prior to the event through the listing at https://newcanaanlibrary.org/calendar/month/2020-07/.

All Dogs Go to Heaven, July 15, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Book Club: The Gown, July 16, 3 p.m. Discussion of The Gown: A Novel of the Royal Wedding by Jennifer Robson, led by moderator Susannah Violino. Registration/Info: Susannah at sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

Calidore String Quartet Livestream, July 16, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/calidore-string-quartet-livestream.

Michael Hutchence: Mystify, July 17, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rowayton Arts Center Open Call to Artists: Photography and Sculpture 2020, Aug. 9-Sept. 6. Submit pieces for consideration at http://rowaytonarts.org/entries. Deadline is July 10, and accepted artists will be notified by July 17.

Webinar: Mrs. Kellogg as a Suffragette, July 18, 10 a.m. Learn about Frances Osborne Kellogg who was involved in the suffragette movement here in Connecticut. Registration required. Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

42nd Street: The Musical in HD, July 18, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Film Series: Fathom: Ghost 30th Anniversary, July 19, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Prince of Egypt, July 22, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Musicians from The Knights Livestream, July 23, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/musicians-from-the-knights-livestream.

Great Art on Film: ‘Frida Khalo: Viva La Vida’ July 23, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Searching for Sugarman, July 24, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Webinar: Monitoring Monarchs, July 25, 10 a.m. Kellogg Environmental Center participates in the Monarch Larvae Monitoring Project. Learn about the monarchs and their life history and participate in monitoring these butterflies. Free. Registration required.Info/Registration: susan.quincy@ct.gov, https://coeearegistration.wufoo.com/forms/zhc37vv11qz4ca/.

Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Giselle, July 26, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Porgy & Bess, July 27, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Charlotte’s Web, July 29, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fourth Annual Chamber Feast Livestream, July 30, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/4th-annual-chamber-feast-livestream.

Echo in the Canyon, July 31, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

iCreate 2020 exhibition, through Aug. 2, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Juried art exhibition features artwork of high school students throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. To vote for People’s Choice Award email youthatbruce@gmail.com by 5 p.m., July 31. View participating artists’ video in the online exhibition at brucemuseum.org. Free admission June 27, reopening of museum. Advance reservations required. Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through August, Cataloging the Canon: Tawney, Stein, Cook, Hicks and So, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Talking Shop, an exploration through photographs, ephemera and artifacts of shops in New Canaan from the 19th century to the mid-1970s, runs through Aug. 30, New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Reservations recommended. Free members; $5 others. Info: 203-966-1776, www.nchistory.org.

MAC Community Circles, in the fall, arts and conversation and online panel discussions on various topics. Info: milfordarts.org.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

“Living Lights” Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, www.maritimeaquarium.org.