The Seaport Association invites you to take a scenic Norwalk Harbor cruise. Among the sights you'll enjoy are three lighthouses, including the Sheffield Island Lighthouse.

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Stamford Downtown Special Services District livens up vacant storefronts on Bedford Street with pop-up art installations by Alicia Cobb, Lina Morelli and Ellen Gordon. Info: stamford-downtown.com.

Rowayton Arts Center “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition Winners, on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. More than 200 pieces submitted by artists in all media categories in response to the pandemic crisis.

Story Time with Miss Amy, June 23 & 30, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Kids ages 1-4 enjoy songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel here or www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services.

Find a Job: Live help for all stages of job hunting with JobNow, June 23 and 30, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, June 23, 4-4:45. Discussion about essay writing, deferring admission and how to make the most of the students’ summers. Recommended for high school juniors and seniors and their parents. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Living in a Plague: The Ethical Challenges of the COVID 19 Virus, live webinar with Dr. Arthur Caplan, June 23, 6 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library.org.

Virtual Author Talk: Liv Constantine -The Wife Stalker, June 23, 7-8 p.m. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: lmclaughlin@wiltonlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, June 24, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1-4 years hear stories, sing songs, participate in movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel here (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Market Corrections, Recessions and Your Retirement Strategy, June 24, noon-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Virtual discussion to help people access their financial situation in these volatile times. Online registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Teens: Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, June 24, 2-3:30 p.m. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. For students entering grades 7-12. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Shrek, June 24, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live!, June 25, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry on the Path Online with Barb Jennes, June 25, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, June 25, 11-11:30 a.m. story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org, lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Four Lectures on The Odyssey, June 25 and July 2, 5-6 p.m. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Lecture with Holly Cuzzone: Dr. Alvin DeWitt Wadsworth's Sanitarium, June 25, 5:30 p.m. Advance registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-alvin-dewitt-wadsworths-sanitarium-virtual-lecture-tickets-109398182910.

Bedtime Story Time Live!, June 25, 7-7:30 p.m. Children ages 4 and up listen to stories right before bed. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Rocketman, June 26, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, June 27, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Norwalk Islands Cruises, June 27, 28, 1:15 p.m. around the Long Island Sound. Tickets: $31.50. Info: www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Norwalk Public Library’s Open Mic Night on Zoom, June 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sign up to reserve a spot on “Norwalk’s Got Talent,” by contacting Laurie at liffland@norwalkpl.org.

Free Saturday Night Drive-In Movies, Saturdays, 9 p.m., through June, Ridgefield High School, June 27: Field of Dreams. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea, June 29, 3-3:30. Children ages 4-6 are invited to join in some story time fun online with Wilton Library’s Miss Andrea. Registration: www.wiltonlibrar.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Finding and Getting Grants, live webinar with Judi Margolin, June 30, 2 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Booked for Lunch: A History Reading Group, June 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Discussion of Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine Vote by Sarah Lohman. Suggested contribution: $10. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203- 762-7257.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through June, Cross Currents: Arts Influenced by Rivers and the Sea, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Carriage Barn Arts Center’s 14th Annual “Art In The Windows” Exhibit, through July 4. Exhibit pairs the work of over 50 local artists with participating stores and businesses throughout town. Portion of sales will benefit participating businesses, as well as local artists and the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Art can be purchased by texting a picture to 203-200-0306, or emailing admin@carriagebarn.org. Info: carriagebarn.org/2020-art-in-the-windows.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through July, Fan Favorites: Sekimachi, Sekijima, Laky and Merkel-Hess, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Lego Movie, July 1, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fathom: Blues Brothers 40th Anniversary, July 1, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Inon Barnatan, Piano Livestream, July 2, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Info/Tickets: caramoor.org/events/inon-barnatan-livestream.

Kinky Boots: The Musical in HD, July 2, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bruce Springsteen: Western Star, July 3, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Norwalk Islands Cruises, running Tuesdays-Sundays starting July 4 at 1:15 p.m. Tickets: $31.50. Info: www.maritimeaquarium.org.

The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Akhnaten, July 5, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Storytelling Through Film Making: Beginner & Intermediate with Ben Rountree, Mondays, July 6-Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Info/Registration: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

Creative Writing for Adults: Summer Writing Fun on Zoom!, led by Kim Kovach, Mondays, July 6-Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Registration required: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Drawing From Life with Felicia van Bork, Tuesdays, July 7-Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m. Info/Registration: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

How to Train Your Dragon, July 8, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Nonfiction Chat with librarians Susannah Violino and Tina Kramer on Zoom, kicks off July 8, 3 p.m. To attend, email Susannah, sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

Zoom Webinar: Taking It to the Streets: A Conversation with Contemporary Street Artists, July 9, 7-8:30 p.m. Five panelists, representing a diverse, radically inclusive cross-section of this evolving visual art form, will discuss their work and assess its impact. Cost: $10-$15. Reservations: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

National Theater Live in HD: Hamlet, July 9, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Listening to Tom-Tom Livestream, July 9, 7 p.m. Explores the 1932 opera by Shirley Graham Du Bois, the composer, playwright and activist. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/listening-to-tom-tom-livestream.

Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice, July 10, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

National Theatre Live in HD: Fleabag, July 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Talk on American Impressionist Mary Rogers Williams, July 12, 2 p.m. Led by author & scholar Eve Kahn. Free, but donations are welcome. Register online. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 4.

Decoda Family Concert (Newly Recorded Stream), July 12, 3 p.m., free. Exclusive recorded broadcast for children aged 5 and up, the ensemble offers selections by Nielsen, Schulhoff and Brad Balliett. Info: caramoor.org/events/decoda-family-concert-livestream.

All Dogs Go to Heaven, July 15, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Calidore String Quartet Livestream, July 16, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/calidore-string-quartet-livestream.

Michael Hutchence: Mystify, July 17, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

42nd Street: The Musical in HD, July 18, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Prince of Egypt, July 22, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Musicians from The Knights Livestream, July 23, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/musicians-from-the-knights-livestream.

Searching for Sugarman, July 24, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Giselle, July 26, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Porgy & Bess, July 27, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Charlotte’s Web, July 29, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fourth Annual Chamber Feast Livestream, July 30, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/4th-annual-chamber-feast-livestream.

Echo in the Canyon, July 31, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through August, Cataloging the Canon: Tawney, Stein, Cook, Hicks and So, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.