Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops

“Grease” will be screened on June 20 as part of the Free Saturday Night Drive-In Movies at Ridgefield High School. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org. “Grease” will be screened on June 20 as part of the Free Saturday Night Drive-In Movies at Ridgefield High School. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Photo: Paramount Pictures /Contributed Photo Photo: Paramount Pictures /Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Zoom into new virtual programs and workshops 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As some venues prepare to reopen their doors, others are continuing to hold virtual events and workshops.

Stamford Downtown Special Services District livens up vacant storefronts on Bedford Street with pop-up art installations by Alicia Cobb, Lina Morelli and Ellen Gordon. Info: stamford-downtown.com.

Bruce Museum Junior Art Competition 2020: Seeing and Feeling During the Pandemic, submission deadline June 15; winners announced June 19. Children in grades K-8 may submit artwork in any medium, with one submission per artist. Artwork can be submitted electronically as one (1) image per two-dimensional work or two (2) images for three-dimensional pieces via email to jrartcomp@brucemuseum.org. Winners will be announced June 19. Info: brucemuseum.org.

RPAC summer programming include digital design classes, portfolio development and independent study courses. Classes are offered in person and virtually by RPAC founders Dee Dee Colabella and Greg Mursko. For more information about courses and schedules, visit rpacartcenter.com.

Summer Art Sessions with Alicia Cobb, virtual one hour lessons right from the comfort and safety of home run June 15 through Aug. 21 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Lessons are $300 per household (up to three students). Register online at artsimplicated.com/lessons-services.

Rowayton Arts Center “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition Winners, on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. More than 200 pieces submitted by artists in all media categories in response to the pandemic crisis.

Story Time with Miss Amy, June 16, 23 & 30, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Kids ages 1-4 enjoy songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel here or www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services.

Find a Job: Live help for all stages of job hunting with JobNow, June 16, 23 and 30, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org.

Travels with Toni McKeen, The Vatican and Its Many Treasures, Online, June 16, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, June 16, 5-6 p.m. Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create a dish to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, June 17 & 24, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1-4 years hear stories, sing songs, participate in movement activities. Visit YouTube Channel here (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s Remote Services. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, June 17, 2-2:30. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns.Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Your Brain on COVID-19, June 17, 5-6 p.m. Dr. Betsy Stone hosts an interactive discussion of our brains under stress. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live!, June 18 & 25, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, June 18 & 25, 11-11:30 a.m. story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org, lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Four Lectures on The Odyssey, June 18, 25 and July 2, 5-6 p.m. Advance registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Lecture: Norwalk Suffragist Elsie Hill by Dr. Darla Shaw, June 18, 5:30 p.m. Dr. Shaw will bring suffragist and former Norwalk resident Elsie Hill to life. Free, but donations welcome. Advance registration required. Registration closes at 4:30 p.m. June 18. Registration/Info: www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Artificial Intelligence in the Life Sciences with Dr. Laxmi Parida, live webinar, June 18, 6 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Bedtime Story Time Live!, June 18 & 25, 7-7:30 p.m. Children ages 4 and up listen to stories right before bed. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, June 19, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share personal poetry by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Free. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Joy Workshop: Live with Robert Rivest!, June 19, 3-3:45 p.m. Mime Robert Rivest will share his mind-body health practice of joyful living. For kids in Grades K and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Saturday Night Drive-In Movies, Saturdays, 9 p.m., through June, Ridgefield High School. June 20: Grease and June 27: Field of Dreams. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Music Theatre of Connecticut’s Pride in the Theatre: The Theatrical Impact on the LGBTQ+ Movement, an online event, June 20, 8 p.m. Free. Info: www.musictheatreofct.com.

Make Music Day Fairfield, June 21, 1-6 p.m. Free, outdoor music festival celebrated worldwide on the Summer Solstice each year. Venues and artists are asked and encouraged to register to participate at www.makemusicday.org/fairfield. Signup deadline is June 18.

Make Music Ridgefield: Library Zoom Performances and Open Mic, June 21, 3 p.m. Performances by local musicians including Chris Belden, Brenda Kahn, and Dan Bonis. Open mic begins at 4 p.m. Any high schoolers or adults who would like to perform, contact Lesley at lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Virtual Ballet 1, Wednesdays, June 22-July 31, 10-10:45 a.m., grades 1-2. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Virtual Ballet 3, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 31, 10-10:45 a.m., grades 4-5. Cost: $180. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Adult Ballet, Mondays and Fridays, June 22-July 31, 10-11 a.m., adults. Cost: $180. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Virtual Ballet 2, Wednesdays, June 22-July 31, 11-11:45 a.m., grades 3-4, Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Virtual Ballet 4, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 31, 11-11:45 a.m., grades 5-7. Cost: $180. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea, June 22 & 29, 3-3:30. Children ages 4-6 are invited to join in some story time fun online with Wilton Library’s Miss Andrea. Registration: www.wiltonlibrar.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Animal Embassy Presents: Dwarfs, Giants and Dragons, June 22, 3-4 p.m. Meet real life examples from the animal kingdom of dwarfs, giants and dragons via Zoom. For kids K and up. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Hip Hop Kids, Mondays, June 22-July 31, 4-4:45 p.m., grades 3-5. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Company Ballet, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 31, 4:30-5:30 p.m., DAC company members only. Cost: $180. By invitation. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Lyrical Class, Wednesdays, June 22-July 31, 5-5:45 p.m., grades 5-adult. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Middle/High School Hip Hop, Mondays, June 22-July 31, 5-5:45 p.m. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Kids Open Martial Arts, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 31, 6-6:45 p.m., all levels. Cost: $180. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Adult Martial Arts, Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 22-July 31, 7-7:45 p.m., all levels. Cost: $180. Registration/Info: darienarts.org.

Living in a Plague: The Ethical Challenges of the COVID 19 Virus, live webinar with Dr. Arthur Caplan, June 23, 6 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library.org.

Virtual Author Talk: Liv Constantine -The Wife Stalker, June 23, 7-8 p.m. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: lmclaughlin@wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene, June 23, 4-4:45. Discussion about essay writing, deferring admission and how to make the most of the students’ summers. Recommended for high school juniors and seniors and their parents. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Market Corrections, Recessions and Your Retirement Strategy, June 24, noon-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Virtual discussion to help people access their financial situation in these volatile times. Online registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Teens: Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, June 24, 2-3:30 p.m. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. For students entering grades 7-12. Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Shrek, June 24, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Poetry on the Path Online with Barb Jennes, June 25, 10:30 a.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Virtual Lecture with Holly Cuzzone: Dr. Alvin DeWitt Wadsworth's Sanitarium, June 25, 5:30 p.m. Advance registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-alvin-dewitt-wadsworths-sanitarium-virtual-lecture-tickets-109398182910.

Rocketman, June 26, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, June 27, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Norwalk Public Library’s Open Mic Night on Zoom, June 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sign up to reserve a spot on “Norwalk’s Got Talent,” by contacting Laurie at liffland@norwalkpl.org.

Finding and Getting Grants, live webinar with Judi Margolin, June 30, 2 p.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Booked for Lunch: A History Reading Group, June 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Discussion of Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine Vote by Sarah Lohman. Suggested contribution: $10. Registration required: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203- 762-7257.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through June, Cross Currents: Arts Influenced by Rivers and the Sea, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Carriage Barn Arts Center’s 14th Annual “Art In The Windows” Exhibit, through July 4. Exhibit pairs the work of over 50 local artists with participating stores and businesses throughout town. Portion of sales will benefit participating businesses, as well as local artists and the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Art can be purchased by texting a picture to 203-200-0306, or emailing admin@carriagebarn.org. Info: carriagebarn.org/2020-art-in-the-windows.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through July, Fan Favorites: Sekimachi, Sekijima, Laky and Merkel-Hess, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Lego Movie, July 1, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fathom: Blues Brothers 40th Anniversary, July 1, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Kinky Boots: The Musical in HD, July 2, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bruce Springsteen: Western Star, July 3, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Akhnaten, July 5, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Storytelling Through Film Making: Beginner & Intermediate with Ben Rountree, Mondays, July 6-Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Info/Registration: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

Drawing From Life with Felicia van Bork, Tuesdays, July 7-Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m. Info/Registration: www.greenwichartsociety.org.

How to Train Your Dragon, July 8, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

National Theater Live in HD: Hamlet, July 9, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice, July 10, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

National Theatre Live in HD: Fleabag, July 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.